Statement on September 2024 Revenue Estimates

(Washington, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The revenue forecast is revised upward by $233 million across the financial plan compared to the February estimates. In response, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:



“As we head into the new fiscal year, today’s estimates are a reminder of why we can and should be both optimistic, but also relentlessly focused on strategically growing our economy. What we see in these estimates is that we are still recovering, but we are focused on the right things. That includes our goal of bringing more people to DC; transforming commercial office spaces, especially Downtown; and protecting our housing ecosystem. Last year, we set a new tourism record and our population increased for the second consecutive year. People want to be in DC and for good reason – we’re a world-class city and a great place to live, work, and do business. We go into Fiscal Year 2025 optimistic, focused, and ready to build on our comeback.”

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos