Statement from Mayor Bowser, Chancellor Ferebee, and WTU President Pogue-Lyons on Tentative Contract Agreement

(Washington, DC) – Today, after more than a year of dedicated negotiations, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee joined Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) President Jacqueline Pogue-Lyons in making the following announcement after DC Public Schools (DCPS) and WTU leadership reached a tentative contract agreement:

“Every day, more than 5,000 DCPS educators show up to their schools to love, challenge, and prepare our young people for their futures — and they are the best at what they do.

“We want to thank all of our DCPS teachers for nurturing the exceptional talent of DC’s youth inside and outside of the classroom. We have the best teachers in the nation, and the agreement builds on our ongoing commitment to ensure our educators have the best compensation in the country and have the supports and resources they need to bring their best to the classrooms and schools in which they serve. This agreement shows what can be achieved when we work together with a common goal of putting students first. With this agreement, we are reaffirming our commitment to investing in our young people and making DC the number one city for teachers. We look forward to the WTU’s vote within the next two weeks and then sending this contract to the Council of the District of Columbia for approval.”

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos