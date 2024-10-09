GenH2 to Attend World Space Week Expo on October 11, 2024 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

GenH2 Greg Gosnell GenH2 CEO

Company will Educate Visitors About Liquid Hydrogen Use in Space and Advanced Clean Energy

As a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology, we are excited to once again join an event that brings together the brightest minds in the space industry.” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure technology solutions, announced today that the company will present at the third annual World Space Week Expo on Friday, October 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. This year’s event will bring together NASA’s space and industry partners to celebrate “Space and Climate Change.” World Space Week programs are held in over 90 countries, featuring hundreds of education-related activities for teachers and students.GenH2 has participated in the World Space Week Expo since its inception. The GenH2 booth, located on the bottom floor of Space Shuttle Atlantisat Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will allow attendees to learn about the use of hydrogen in space and advanced clean energy. Approximately 4,000 people are expected to attend. Tickets for the World Space Week Expo are available here: https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets “As a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology, we are excited to once again join an event that brings together the brightest minds in the space industry,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Our goal is to demonstrate how and why hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer are critical in clean energy solutions.”Started in 1999 by the United Nations, World Space Week celebrates science and technology internationally and its contributions to the betterment of human life, which is celebrated each year from October 4 to 10. GenH2 will participate in the expo along with NASA, L3Harris, Blue Origin, Pink Team 233, Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, Redwire, Sierra Space, and Airbus.For more information, please visit https://www.worldspaceweek.org About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer of hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.