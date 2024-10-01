- Golden Key Awards Celebrate 50 Years

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 1, 2024) — Today, the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation (USOR) will present its 50th Annual Golden Key Awards at the Disability:IN Utah Summit. These awards honor Utah businesses for their efforts in creating job opportunities for people with disabilities.

“The Golden Key Awards recognize Utahns who are making a real difference in the lives of people with disabilities,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “People with disabilities bring so much to the table – knowledge, skills, talents and unique experiences. They make Utah's workforce more creative, inventive and resourceful.”

Disability:IN Utah and USOR partner to help employers connect with skilled workers with disabilities, offering training and resources to aid businesses improve their hiring practices. By recognizing the talents and contributions of people with disabilities, the Golden Key Awards celebrate and champion the community leaders that are creating a stronger, more dynamic workforce.

"These employers are leading the way in supporting people with disabilities find meaningful jobs," said Sarah Brenna, director of USOR. "They set a great example. They show just how much these untapped workers can contribute to Utah's workforce."

This year's recipients of the Golden Key Awards include:

The Golden Key Awards were presented during the Disability:IN Utah Summit at the Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Campus.

For more information, or to view video presentations on each winner, visit https://jobs.utah.gov/usor/vr/employer/goldenkey.html.

