The Greggory Announces Opening in South Barrington

South Barrington, IL – The Greggory announces the opening on November 2024, in the Arboretum of South Barrington—a new restaurant that reimagines American classics with a blend of warm, heartfelt hospitality. Led by seasoned restaurateurs Gregg Horan (Gibsons Restaurant Group) and Bill Veremis (Rosewood Steakhouse Group), and partner Executive Chef Jose Sosa (Gibsons Italia).

The Greggory responds to the growing demand in the Northwest suburbs for a local spot with a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. Centered around live-fire cooking in an open kitchen, the menu features prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, and homemade pastas, combining long-standing culinary traditions with unmatched warmth and personality.

With its refined, cozy design, The Greggory is built to be a neighborhood institution, offering a relaxed weekday dinners or a celebratory dining experience, all with the generous spirit and passion of its founders.

For more information about The Greggory, contact the company here:



The Greggory

Gregg Horan

847.630.2553

hello@thegreggory.com

100 South Higgins, Unit C-1, South Barrington, IL 60010

100 South Higgins, Unit C-1

South Barrington

IL 60010

United States

847.630.2553

Website: https://thegreggory.com/

