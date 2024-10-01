Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,020 in the last 365 days.

The Greggory Announces Opening in South Barrington

South Barrington, IL – The Greggory announces the opening on November 2024, in the Arboretum of South Barrington—a new restaurant that reimagines American classics with a blend of warm, heartfelt hospitality. Led by seasoned restaurateurs Gregg Horan (Gibsons Restaurant Group) and Bill Veremis (Rosewood Steakhouse Group), and partner Executive Chef Jose Sosa (Gibsons Italia). 

The Greggory responds to the growing demand in the Northwest suburbs for a local spot with a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. Centered around live-fire cooking in an open kitchen, the menu features prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, and homemade pastas, combining long-standing culinary traditions with unmatched warmth and personality. 

With its refined, cozy design, The Greggory is built to be a neighborhood institution, offering a relaxed weekday dinners or a celebratory dining experience, all with the generous spirit and passion of its founders.

For more information about The Greggory, contact the company here:

The Greggory
Gregg Horan
847.630.2553
hello@thegreggory.com
100 South Higgins, Unit C-1, South Barrington, IL 60010

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-greggory-announces-opening-in-south-barrington/

About The Greggory

Contact The Greggory

100 South Higgins, Unit C-1
South Barrington
IL 60010
United States

847.630.2553

Website: https://thegreggory.com/


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Greggory Announces Opening in South Barrington

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more