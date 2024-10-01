Temporary Closure Planned on Interstate 90 Westbound Off-Ramp (exit 396A) in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, a temporary closure is scheduled for the Interstate 90 westbound off-ramp (exit 396A) at I-90 and Interstate 29. The week-long closure is scheduled to be in place through Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 229 and I-90. The project includes grading and surfacing of the off-ramp for widening.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-90 and I-29 construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will guide motorists around all closures.

The closure is part of the $7.8 million project that being completed on I-90 and I-29. The prime contractor on this project is Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

