Empowering employees to take control of their health and well-being

CaringWire's virtual health hub delivers up to 84% decrease in employee turnover” — CaringWire

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CaringWire reduces employee turnover with expanded On-Demand Virtual Care Solutions. Studies show up to 84% reduction in turnover among employees using CaringWire. Offering a convenient and accessible solution for employees seeking easily accessible healthcare when they want it.Are you struggling to retain top talent? CaringWire's virtual health hub delivers up to 84% decrease in employee turnover. By providing on-demand access to healthcare, CaringWire empowers employees to take control of their health and well-being, leading to increased job satisfaction and reduced turnover.Research conducted revealed a substantial decrease in employee turnover among those who utilized the platform. Key findings include:Overall: A 45% reduction in turnover among employees who used CaringWire at least once compared to those who did not.Specific Cohorts: Even more impressive results were seen in certain employee segments:● Distribution Center Employees: -67%● Headquarters Employees: -59%● Builder Partner Employees: -35%● Employees with Benefits: -17%● Employees without Benefits: -33%Frequency of Use: Employees who used CaringWire multiple times experienced even lower turnover rates. On average, turnover declined by an additional 15% for those with 2+ consultations.This demonstrates the positive impact that comes when employees are offered a genuinely different experience that conforms to the way they want to consume healthcare. By enabling them to begin consulting with a physician on demand in minutes, we’ve taken something that’s traditionally been convoluted, time-consuming, and inequitable and made it effortless and inclusive.The Importance of Reducing Employee TurnoverLabor costs account for the largest operating expense at many US companies. To lower these costs, employers regularly look for ways to reduce employee turnover.The financial impact of employee turnover is substantial. According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the average cost to hire a new employee is approximately $4,700. When considering additional costs like recruiting, onboarding, and training, the total cost can easily exceed three to four times an employee's salary, according to E.L. Goldberg & Associates. CaringWire's virtual health hub provides employees with a convenient and affordable way to access healthcare. By eliminating the need for in-person appointments, providing a curated trusted knowledge base in the palm of their hands and reducing wait times, CaringWire empowers employees to take control of their health and well-being. This, in turn, leads to increased job satisfaction, better health outcomes, and ultimately, lower turnover rates.About CaringWireCaringWire's mission is to simplify access to care. CaringWire has adopted the tenets of value-based health care—increase the quality of patient care and reduce overall health care costs. It brings together activated members with trusted physicians, relevant resources, and smart technology to change healthcare as we know it. CaringWire improves speed to care, removes barriers to physicians, brings patient data into the care encounter, and promotes transparency at the point of referral. We believe that when you provide immediate, affordable care at scale you can drive the change needed to improve health and lower cost across an entire population.

