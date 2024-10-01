California gets hundreds of millions of dollars from Biden-Harris Administration for parks, rivers, and clean transportation

$45 million to restore California’s rivers and aquatic habitats

Nearly $45 million in federal funding went towards projects aimed at restoring and protecting California’s rivers and aquatic habitats. The investments will support multiple projects designed to improve the health of fish, wildlife, and aquatic ecosystems across the state, contributing to broader conservation and climate resilience efforts in California and the western U.S.

$95 million for neighborhood park improvements

California received $95 million from the National Park Service (NPS) to improve outdoor recreation spaces in underserved communities. The funding will support 15 park projects across the state, marking the largest total grant amount California has received in the history of the NPS Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grants Program. These projects aim to enhance access to parks in neighborhoods with limited recreational opportunities. The grants align with California’s Outdoors for All initiative, championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, to ensure equitable access to parks for all residents.

$220 million for clean transportation

California is receiving more than $220 million in federal funds to build a high-speed rail station in Madera and to improve safety, freight movement and travel times for commuters along I-680 from SR-24 to SR-242. Made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the funding will boost a vital corridor in the Bay Area and power construction of the rail station — a key component of the upcoming Merced-Bakersfield high-speed rail service.

The Madera High-Speed Rail Station Project will receive over $54 million for a high-speed rail station for the Merced-Bakersfield California High-Speed Rail Interim Service. The project will design and build the Madera Station through improvements at the relocated Madera Amtrak Station, including new platforms, trackwork, an overhead contact system, a bus depot, expanded auto parking, an access roadway network, a multi-use path and a station building. The rail station will help create better transportation options, generate construction jobs and improve air quality for Central Valley residents.

Contra Costa’s INNOVATE 680 Program will receive $166 million of the award to complete the northbound I-680 express lane gap from California State Route (SR) 24 to SR-242 and convert the existing northbound high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane from SR-242 to north of Arthur Road into an express lane.