July 2024 General Fund Receipts

Gross General Fund receipts for July 2024 totaled $1,010.4 million, an increase of $127.5 million or 14.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The estimate for Fiscal Year 2025 is a decrease of 1.8 percent Access June 2024 General Funds Receipt Memo

