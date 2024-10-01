Silicon Beach Film Festival 2024 Screens Independent Films in Hollywood

Silicon Beach Film Festival Program Cover 2024 Silicon Beach film Festival Laurel 2024

Silicon Beach Film Festival screens and hosts independent filmmakers from around the world, at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An excellent time was had by all who attended the ninth annual Silicon Beach Film Festival at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. Independent films screened September 6th through September 12th.The festival attracted talented filmmakers from around the world who promoted their original work and screened over 400 independent films. Additionally, the festival hosted both a kickoff party and a closing night awards show party. “The weeklong festival was an exciting and interesting mix of films with many filmmakers in attendance”, said Festival Director, Jon Gursha. The festival awarded filmmakers with over 100 film and screenplay awards in various categories which can be seen on the official Silicon Beach Film Festival website: www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com.

The following list of films are featured from this years film festival:

"APPERCEPTION", Directed by Robert Edgar; "BFF", Directed by Bobby Williams; "CHAIN", Directed by Ling Han; "CHILLI PURRO", Directed by Raissa Contreras; "COMMUNITY THEATER", Directed by Rick Reischman; "COMPANY OF SHADOWS", Directed by Dirk Van Sloten; "DEAR CANCER", Directed by Jackie Hovorka; "DESERT DUET HARMONY", Directed by Nourah Al Hasawi; "DRAGON BOY", Directed by Hazrat Wahriz; "EKSPATS", Directed by Ron Myrick; "EVE N' GOD THIS FEMALE", Directed by Cali Lili; "EVERYONE WRITES MEMOIR", Directed by Mark Solter, Alexander Campbell; "FIVE MINUTES OF FAITH", Directed by Claudia Parker; "FORGETTING THE MANY: THE ROYAL PARDON OF ALAN TURING", Directed by Rosemarie Reed; "FRONT MEN", Directed by Neil D'Monte; "GAVIN'S ADVENTURES", Directed by Fiona Lincke; "GEMINI", Directed by Nicole Ice; "HR LADY", Directed by Fred Shahadi; "LOVE IN FOCUS", Directed by Joseph Vernon Reidhead, Brandon Wade Ho; "MISSING ME SOMEPLACE", Directed by Catherine Phillips; "N.OT W.ITHOUT A.LONZO", Directed by Timothy Conley; "PANCAKE MAN", Directed by Bron Theron; "PICK A MOVIE!", Directed by Amelia Clover; "REELING", Directed by Jaime Rudolph; "SALOME: A LOVE STORY", Directed by Nicolas Walker; "SEE THROUGH", Directed by Almarin Fisher; "ST PANCRAS SUNRISE", Directed by Maeve Murphy; "THAERF", Directed by Thomas Tulak; "THE CAFONE" EPISODE #1 "THE BADGE", Directed by Thomas Bentey; "THE CORMORANT'S SHADOW", Directed by Barbara Peikert; "THE YESTERDAY", Directed by Benita Von Sass; "THREE AM", Directed by Jeff Wolverton; "TRAILERVILLE USA", Directed by Jamie Galen, Alan J Levi and "WHAT THE HELL?", Directed by Adar Wadislavski.

For more information about the Silicon Beach Film Festival and to submit your film, please visit www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com. Independent filmmakers are encouraged to submit on Film Freeway for 2025. Silicon Beach Film Festival in Hollywood at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. Silicon Beach Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers. Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. Follow the festival on social media for announcements and updates.

