Recruiting for Good Celebrates Women Chefs and Helps Fund Alex's Lemonade Stand

Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Dining Card for LA Loves Alex's Lemonade Stand Auction on Saturday; rewarding $1500 for a.o.c., Violet LA and Xuntos.

We love to help fund sweet causes, support women chefs, and Party for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Dining Gift Card to help fund Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.Attend LA Loves Alex's Lemonade Stand (Best Food Event of The Year), this Saturday October 5th at Royce Hall.Participate in auction to win 3 sweet $500 gift cards to LA's Sweetest Women Chef Restaurants; a.o.c., Violet LA, and Xuntos.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful to support a sweet nonprofit, celebrate women chefs, and reward fine dining in LA !"

11 Year Old InaMinute inspired Mom and Me Lunch; a sweet gig to write foodie reviews. She has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow Program for last three years

