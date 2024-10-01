Introductory trade policy course underway at the WTO for LDC government officials

Through a combination of lectures, interactive sessions and practical exercises, the training covers the main WTO agreements, with an emphasis on development issues, including the implementation of WTO decisions to help LDCs increase their trade activity.

Participants are also engaging in weekly quizzes, attending meetings of WTO bodies and participating in a roundtable discussion focused on LDCs' priorities and future work at the WTO.

Speaking at the opening session, the Director of the WTO's Institute for Training and Technical Cooperation, Bridget Chilala, emphasized the WTO's continued commitment to enhancing LDCs' trade capacity and facilitating their deeper integration into the multilateral trading system.

“LDCs remain a priority for the WTO as we work to enhance their trade capacities and promote their inclusion in the multilateral trading framework. This introductory course directly addresses the persistent and growing demand for trade-related training and capacity building,” she stated.

