First Lady Abbott Highlights Texans Helping Texans At Texas Child Care Administrator’s Conference In Round Rock

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott yesterday highlighted the importance of helping the most vulnerable in our state, particularly children, during her welcome remarks at the annual Texas Child Care Administrator's Conference hosted by The Texas Center for Child and Family Studies in Round Rock.

"All of us can do something to step in to help our family members, friends, and even complete strangers during times of difficulty," said First Lady Abbott. "It's what I call a Network of Nurture. Your tireless service to others, to families in distress, and to children in need is an example of what it means to be a Texan. We put aside any differences and come together to help those in need as if they were our own families, and there is no force on this earth more powerful than Texans helping Texans."

The Texas Child Care Administrator's Conference (TCCAC) connects over 1,000 child welfare professionals with the latest information and training on delivering quality care to Texas' children, youth, and families.

The Texas Center for Child and Family Studies (The Center) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting organization of the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS).