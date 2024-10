Governor Doug Burgum issued a proclamation designating October 1, 2024 as North Dakota Constitution Day. This year marks the 135th annivesary of the approval of the state constitution by voters of North Dakota, as well as the the state's 135th anniversary of statehood, which will occur on November 2nd. View the proclamation here: https://www.governor.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/proclamations/ND%20Constitution%20Day%20-%202024.pdf

