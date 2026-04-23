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Court System Releases 2025 Juvenile Annual Report

The North Dakota Court System has released the 2025 Juvenile Court Annual Report, highlighting statewide trends and ongoing efforts to improve outcomes for youth and families through accountability, rehabilitation, and community-based interventions.

The Juvenile Court maintained a strong focus on restorative justice and evidence-based practices, including risk assessments, trauma screening, and individualized case planning.

Court staff continued to support youth and families through probation supervision, educational programming, and coordinated services, while prioritizing public safety and long-term behavioral change.

Work also advanced in child protection cases, dual-status youth coordination, and partnerships with tribal courts, strengthening collaboration across systems.

The report also outlines continued investments in data-driven decision-making, system improvements, and collaborative initiatives aimed at better serving North Dakota’s youth.

About the North Dakota Juvenile Court
North Dakota’s Juvenile Court, a division of the district courts, serves youth ages 10–17 and is grounded in the principles of balanced and restorative justice—promoting accountability, repairing harm, and building skills for positive community engagement.

For more information or to view the full report, visit the North Dakota Court System website at https://www.ndcourts.gov/Media/Default/Trial%20Courts/Juvenile%20Court/juvenile-court-annual-report-2025.pdf

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Court System Releases 2025 Juvenile Annual Report

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