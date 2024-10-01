Ascension Advisory Structures Industrial Sale Leaseback for Diversified Technologies Int'l in Roseville, Michigan

Ascension Advisory Logo Diversified Technologies International logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascension Advisory , a global sale leaseback advisory firm, is excited to announce the successful closing of an industrial sale leaseback transaction in Roseville, Michigan, on behalf of Diversified Technologies International (“DTI”), a leading manufacturer of automotive stamping and molding tools.The sale leaseback was a strategic arrangement for DTI, allowing the company to unlock capital from its real estate asset at an attractive valuation, reinvest the proceeds from the sale into the core business operations, and maintain control over its mission-critical facility through a long-term lease agreement.Established in 2004 and based in Detroit, DTI designs, builds, and supports high-quality stamping and molding tools for the automotive industry, catering to both OEMs and Tier One suppliers. The company combines local engineering expertise with a global manufacturing presence to deliver competitive tooling solutions for high-strength materials and complex dies.The 85,000-square-foot facility is located just 20 minutes from downtown Detroit and is in close proximity to major interstates, I-696 and I-94. The facility is central to DTI’s operations and houses some of the largest and most expensive heavy-duty equipment in the industry, including cranes, presses, and machine centers. The business recently merged with another high-quality player in the industry which has operated at this location for over 20 years, underscoring the property’s importance to the company’s long-term strategy.Ascension Advisory facilitated the sale leaseback transaction, selling the Roseville building to a private industrial real estate investment firm. DTI has emphasized its commitment to the location by signing a long-term lease at the time of closing. This leaseback arrangement ensures that DTI can continue its operations without any disruption, while providing the company with valuable capital to fuel growth and further operational improvements.About Ascension AdvisoryAscension Advisory is a corporate real estate advisory firm specializing in real estate sale leasebacks for financial sponsors and business owners worldwide. With offices in New York City, Miami, Toronto, Mexico City, London, and Madrid, Ascension Advisory provides tailored real estate strategies that align with clients' financial and operational goals. For more information, please visit ascensionadvisory.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.