Tech Professionals Unite to Make a Difference in Tampa Bay

100 Techies Who Care - Tampa Bay Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in a live, online format. Tech 4 Good Tampa

Tech professionals and enthusiasts unite to positively impact the Tampa technology community through a collective giving circle.

By bringing together 100 Techies Who Care, we are harnessing our community's collective expertise and passion for making a meaningful impact on the issues that matter most.” — Suzanne Ricci, CEO Computer Coach

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 Techies Who Care is a project created and sponsored by Computer Coach’s Tech Success Network and Tampa Bay Tech 4 Good. It is a giving circle of tech professionals and enthusiasts committed to positively impacting the Tampa technology community. 100 Techiew Who Care is proud to announce its inaugural event on April 18th. The event will be held at Embarc Collective from 6 PM to 7:30 PM and is open to all tech professionals and enthusiasts looking to impact the tech community in Tampa Bay.

100 Techies Who Care believes in using their skills and resources to empower the tech ecosystem in Tampa Bay. By collectively supporting local nonprofits working in the tech space or having tech-related projects, they aim to promote innovation, growth, and positive change in the community they call home. "We are proud to be the first to bring the 100 Techies Who Care initiative to Tampa Bay. This community is filled with talented and innovative individuals committed to using technology to make a difference. By creating this group, we provide a platform for our tech community to come together, collaborate, and create real change in our local community and beyond. We are excited to lead the charge and inspire others to join us in this mission." - Suzanne Ricci, CEO of Computer Coach.

At the inaugural event, 100 passionate techies will come together to learn about three different nonprofits in the tech space or with tech-related projects. The pre-selected nonprofits will present their projects, and attendees can vote on which ones to support. The nonprofit with the most votes will receive $5000.00, while the other two will receive $2500.00 each.

To join the giving circle, participants must pledge to donate $100 and vote on which nonprofit to support. Donations will be given to the pre-selected nonprofits chosen by the giving circle.

100 Techies Who Care's inaugural event is a great opportunity for tech professionals and enthusiasts to make a tangible difference in their community. Supporting local nonprofits can help promote innovation, growth, and positive change in the Tampa Bay community.

For more information about 100 Techies Who Care and their inaugural event, please visit https://www.meetup.com/100techieswhocare/events/292071909/.

Computer Coach offers job-focused skills training and customized apprenticeship programs to individuals and companies for various tech and business roles. As a trusted career success partner, Computer Coach can uniquely understand and meet our customers where they are at and craft innovative training solutions to help them get where they want their careers or teams to go. Whether we are figuring out what upskilling is needed, what roles are easiest to fill via apprenticeship, or crafting a customized training solution, Computer Coach is the preferred training partner for individuals and corporations working with tech talent nationwide. For more information, visit www.ComputerCoach.com