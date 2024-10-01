Balfour Capital Group Announces the Appointment of Damian Quiros as Senior Account Executive for Argentina

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the appointment of Damian Quiros as the Senior Account Executive for Argentina. With over 16 years of experience in stock market investments, portfolio management, and derivatives trading , Damian's addition to the team reflects Balfour Capital Group's commitment to expanding its presence in the Argentine market and providing exceptional financial advisory services.Damian Quiros is a distinguished financial expert, recognized for his in-depth understanding of both local and international markets. As the CEO and Founder of Q | Capital, he has led advanced training programs for investors and traders, emphasizing real-world technical and fundamental analysis. His approach empowers clients and students to identify profitable market opportunities, manage risks effectively, and adapt to evolving market conditions. Damian's expertise spans various financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, Forex, CFDs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.Before joining Balfour Capital Group, Damian made significant contributions to the financial sector and brought valuable managerial experience from his role at Faurecia Sistemas de Escape Argentina S.A. in the automotive industry. There, he oversaw production, quality, logistics, and human resources, earning accolades for cost reduction, quality performance, and operational excellence from clients such as PSA, Ford, Volkswagen, and Renault."We are thrilled to welcome Damian Quiros to Balfour Capital Group," said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group. "Damian's extensive experience in financial markets and his innovative approach to investment management align perfectly with our mission to provide tailored solutions for our client's financial goals. His expertise will play a crucial role in our expansion strategy in Argentina."In his new role at Balfour Capital Group, Damian will utilize his strategy to optimize clients' investment strategies and portfolio performance. His comprehensive knowledge of financial markets and his experience in technical and fundamental analysis will be instrumental in enhancing the company's services and value proposition to clients in Argentina.

