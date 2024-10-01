Capital Vacations® Announces Enhanced Partnership with Utah-based Multi Resort Ownership Plan, Inc.

Capital Vacations

The companies, partners since 2006, aim to significantly improve the MROP Membership experience with access to Capital Vacations Club Resorts and benefits.

We are proud to offer MROP Members an elevated platform of vacation opportunities.” — Travis Bary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations is pleased to announce its latest strategic partnership with Multi Resort Ownership Plan, Inc. (MROP). The collaboration aims to enhance MROP Members’ vacation experiences by offering access to a broader range of high-quality destinations, resort options and benefits.Previously, Capital Vacations solely provided management services for MROP’s resorts and Members.“We are excited to build on our longtime partnership with MROP, a well-respected organization that shares our commitment to providing memorable vacation experiences,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “Through our enhanced relationship, we are proud to offer MROP Members an elevated platform of vacation opportunities.”MROP Members who choose to opt-in will gain access — with no financial obligation — to an extensive portfolio of more than 90 Capital Vacations Club destinations and additional travel options to utilize their memberships. The combined network will offer a wide array of vacation experiences, from beachfront resorts to mountain getaways and cruises, encouraging MROP Members to enjoy the flexibility and freedom of Club Membership.“After thorough research and diligence, we called on our partners at Capital Vacations to exponentially increase our Members’ resort options and overall benefits at no cost to them,” said Merle Kirkley, Board President of Multi Resort Ownership Plan. “This represents a significant milestone, aligning with our mission to continually improve our Member experience and to support the continued success of our organization.”For more information, please visit capitalvacations.com or multi-resorts.com

