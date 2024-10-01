SNAP Replacement Benefits and Mass Feeding Update- October 1, 2024

Columbia, S.C.- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is requesting a waiver from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that if approved will allow DSS to automatically issue federally funded food replacement benefits to current SNAP recipients residing in counties where 50% or more of the total population in that county experienced a power outage lasting more than four (4) hours per federal guidelines. If the waiver is approved, the amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date.

Once more information is available, it will be released by DSS via official messages. SNAP recipients are encouraged to seek verified information from trusted sources, such as directly from DSS, and not rumors or misinformation spread on social media networks.

Mass Feeding Operations Update:

If you are without food right now and need immediate assistance, food is available at your local food bank. Emergency shelters and feeding sites are also operating in some areas.

For information regarding emergency shelters and feeding sites open in your area, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website at www.scemd.org, call the statewide emergency management information hotline at 1-866-246-0133, or contact your local county emergency operations center.

