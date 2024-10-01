72 Xiangyu The Conqueror Liquor by Lubo Cao, Xiaoqiang Hu and Pengfei Dai Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

72 Xiangyu The Conqueror Liquor

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced that 72 Xiangyu The Conqueror Liquor, designed by Lubo Cao, Xiaoqiang Hu and Pengfei Dai , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the winning design within the competitive packaging industry.The award-winning packaging design for 72 Xiangyu The Conqueror Liquor holds significant relevance for both the industry and consumers. By incorporating cultural allusions and noble aesthetics, the design aligns with current trends in the packaging sector that emphasize storytelling and visual appeal. This recognition underscores the importance of crafting packaging that not only protects the product but also engages and captivates the target audience, ultimately enhancing the overall brand experience.72 Xiangyu The Conqueror Liquor's packaging stands out for its unique blend of cultural elements and striking visual contrast. The design draws inspiration from the tripod and ox head shapes, both symbols of dignity, power, and courage in Chinese history and culture. The predominantly black color scheme, accented with gold, bronze, and red, creates a luxurious and noble feel while paying homage to the product's rich heritage. These distinctive features set the packaging apart in the market, showcasing its ability to convey a compelling narrative and evoke a sense of prestige.This prestigious award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of the design team at Hubei Shihua Liquor Co., Ltd. It not only validates their creative approach but also inspires them to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative packaging solutions. By setting a high standard for design excellence, this recognition has the potential to influence future projects within the company and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the packaging industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lubo Cao, Xiaoqiang Hu and Pengfei DaiLubo Cao, Xiaoqiang Hu and Pengfei Dai are talented designers from China who have collaborated on the award-winning packaging design for 72 Xiangyu The Conqueror Liquor. Their combined expertise and creative vision have resulted in a design that seamlessly blends cultural allusions, noble aesthetics, and functional excellence. Through their work, they have demonstrated a keen ability to craft packaging solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate the overall brand experience.About Hubei Shihua Liquor Co., LtdHubei Shihua Liquor Co., Ltd, located in the historic town of Shihua, is a rare century-old company in the Chinese Baijiu industry. Founded in 1870 as the Shihua Street Huang Gongshun Pub, the company has a rich heritage and a reputation for producing high-quality liquor. The Conqueror Liquor, developed by Hubei Shihua Liquor Co., Ltd, is highly praised for its exceptional raw pulp, 20-year aging process, and original filling, resulting in a remarkable 70-degree taste. The company's commitment to preserving traditional brewing techniques has earned The Conqueror Liquor a place on the list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hubei Province" and the title of "Chinese Old Brand." Hubei Shihua Liquor Co., Ltd is dedicated to creating a premium white wine brand in the Hanjiang River Basin, upholding the century-old Shihua Liquor brand and ensuring The Conqueror Liquor shines throughout China.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are celebrated for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that improve people's lives and wellbeing. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that excel in the Packaging Design category, meeting criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, safety, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. The award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers and brands have the opportunity to have their packaging design excellence recognized and gain increased visibility within the highly competitive industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries, aiming to inspire and advance the global design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesigncompetition.com

