Lit Fiber Expands Fiber Internet Service to Copley, Ohio

COPLEY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Fiber, a leading fiber internet service provider based in Medina, Ohio, is excited to announce its expansion into Copley. This strategic move is part of Lit Fiber's ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide and providing reliable, ultra-fast internet access to underserved communities across Ohio.

Lit Fiber began construction of its fiber-optic network in Copley in June 2024 and aims to pass over 2,500 households by the end of the year, with service being made available to residents as portions of the network are complete. Starting today, Copley residents are able to experience the benefits of high-speed fiber internet through Lit’s best-in-class service offerings

Lit Fiber is dedicated to delivering fast and dependable broadband solutions to its customers. This expansion will empower residents with the connectivity needed for remote work, online education, telehealth services, and more, enhancing the overall quality of life in the community.

About Lit Fiber

Lit Fiber is a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet services for both residential and business internet customers across Ohio and Texas. Lit offers true fiber-to-the-premises networks that connect residents to unprecedented speeds and capacity. Exceptional local customer service allows Lit Fiber to serve the communities and residents from a new perspective. For more information, please visit www.lit-fiber.com

