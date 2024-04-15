Lit Fiber, Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Co-op to Empower Medina County with High-Speed Fiber Internet Access

MEDINA, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Fiber is proud to announce its collaboration with Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Co-op (LMRE) to provide high-speed fiber internet access to every LMRE member in Medina County. Recognizing the crucial need for equitable access to modern communication technology, this initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and empower rural communities with reliable internet connectivity.

Just as electricity transformed rural America nearly a century ago, high-speed internet has become essential for education, commerce, healthcare, and social connectivity in today's digital age. By teaming up with LMRE, Lit Fiber is bringing cutting-edge fiber optic technology directly to the doorsteps of LMRE’s members, ensuring that they have the same opportunities and resources available to their urban counterparts.

Starting Spring 2024, any LMRE member in Medina County who receives electric service from the cooperative will have the opportunity to sign up for Lit Fiber Internet. This service offers lightning-fast speeds, dependable connectivity, and the capacity to support a wide range of online activities, from streaming and gaming to remote work and telemedicine.

To celebrate this milestone achievement, Lit Fiber invites the entire community to join us for a special event to learn more about how this collaboration will enhance the lives of residents in Medina County on April 15, 2024 at the Chatham Township Community Center (CTCC) from 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM.

For more information about Lit Fiber and how to sign up for high-speed internet service, please visit www.lit-fiber.com/my/medina.