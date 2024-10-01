Fall reports are open. All reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents.
Reports Open:
EPS October 1 Student Enrollment (including EF-S-05 Part1) – Currently Open for review, Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30
Dropout – Opens 10/2, Due 10/15
Bullying – Due 10/15
Behavior – Due 10/15
Daily Attendance – Due 10/15
Truancy – Due 10/15
Staff Certification (including EF-S-05 Part2) – Due 10/30
Reporting guidance, instructions, and recorded webinars about these reports can be found on the MEDMS Support page. For questions about these reports, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Reports Open in NEO: October 1 Enrollment, Dropout, Quarterly Reports, and Staff Certification
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.