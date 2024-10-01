DBIA Honors Outstanding Leaders with 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards

Winners will be celebrated at DBIA's 2024 Design-Build Conference & Expo, Nov. 6 – 8, in Dallas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is honored to recognize the recipients of the 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards. These prestigious awards are presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing the design-build project delivery method and promoting collaboration within the industry.

This year’s honorees include:
• Rodney Pope, Vice President, Brown and Caldwell (Industry Practitioner)
• Emily Galliers, Design Manager, Build Group Inc. (Young Professional)
• James “Tony” Parrott, CEO, Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (Owner)

Each of these distinguished leaders has made a significant impact on the industry through their dedication to innovative solutions, commitment to design-build best practices, and efforts to foster collaboration across teams and organizations.

Rodney Pope has spent 47 years in the water and wastewater industry, delivering over $1.4 billion in design-build projects. His leadership has been instrumental in driving innovation, teamwork and trust, earning three DBIA National Awards of Excellence for Water/Wastewater projects in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

Emily Galliers is recognized for her leadership in promoting safety, prefabrication and modular construction techniques in design-build projects. Her expertise, particularly in high-profile tech and pharmaceutical projects, along with her efforts to mentor women in STEM, make her a rising star in the industry.

Tony Parrott leads one of the nation's most innovative water and sewer utilities, overseeing over $900 million in collaborative delivery projects at Louisville MSD. His commitment to sustainable infrastructure and community engagement has established him as a trailblazer in the design-build space.

Get to know the 2024 DBIA Distinguished Leadership Award winners.

Awards Presentation
The 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards will be presented during the General Session at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo, to be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. This event will bring together over 2,000 design and construction industry professionals to celebrate these leaders and explore the latest trends, innovations and advancements in design-build project delivery.

Learn more about or register for the Design-Build Conference & Expo.

About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

Design-Build Institute of America

