State Healthcare Facility Management Changing

October 1, 2024

New leadership is in place for the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) in Lander, a facility operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Misty Gibson has been named as WLRC administrator and began in the role in August.

Matt Petry, Behavioral Health Division senior administrator with WDH, said Gibson has many years of experience supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and high behavioral needs.

Gibson spent the last few years in a leadership role with community-based services for vulnerable populations and more than 10 years previously in administration at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in Nebraska.

“We are fortunate to have Misty join our team at this key facility,” Petry said. “We believe her experience supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and high behavioral needs will be valuable to our mission and goals in Lander.”

Petry thanked James West for stepping in as the interim WLRC administrator in April. West has returned to his role as leader of the WLRC intermediate care facility.

“I can’t say enough about the overall efforts of our dedicated staff in Lander. The care they provide to the vulnerable Wyoming residents we serve there is top notch,” Petry said.

WLRC, part of the WDH Behavioral Health Division, provides high-level intermediate and long-term care and services to individuals in Wyoming who are hard to place, have high medical needs or exceptionally difficult behaviors.