Prevent Hantavirus During Spring Cleaning

April 8, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to take steps to help prevent hantavirus, a rare but potentially deadly disease spread by infected deer mice.

“As spring arrives and people begin cleaning cabins, sheds, garages, old vehicles and other outbuildings that may have been closed up during the winter months people should be aware of hantavirus risks and practice safe rodent cleanup,” said Courtney Tillman, infectious disease epidemiologist with WDH.

“People can catch hantavirus through the droppings, urine or saliva of infected mice,” Tillman said.  “People breathe in the virus when dust is stirred up, making cleaning activities such as sweeping and vacuuming particularly risky where there are signs of mice. It’s important to know how to clean up rodent-infested areas to avoid exposure to hantavirus.”

Hantavirus can cause symptoms including tiredness, fever, muscle pain, diarrhea and coughing. Anyone with these symptoms after a potential rodent exposure should contact a healthcare provider quickly. While there is no specific treatment for hantavirus infection, those infected receive supportive care such as hydration and other symptom treatment. Experts estimate about 38 percent of people who develop respiratory symptoms will die from the infection.

To safely clean areas where rodents may have been, follow these steps:

  • Ventilate: Open doors and windows for at least 30 minutes before starting to clean.
  • Do not sweep or vacuum: Avoid sweeping and vacuuming, as this can stir up virus particles.
  • Wear protective gear: Use rubber or plastic gloves and, if possible, a well-fitting N95 respirator.
  • Disinfect: Spray droppings and contaminated areas with a bleach solution (1 part bleach to 10 parts water) or a household disinfectant. Let it soak for five minutes.
  • Wipe up: Use paper towels to pick up droppings and throw away in a sealed plastic bag.
  • Clean and disinfect: Clean and disinfect all surfaces again after removing the droppings.
  • Wash hands: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water when done.

For more information about hantavirus, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/hantavirus/

