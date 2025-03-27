Health Department Announcing Key Leadership Changes

March 27, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing a series of key updates among agency leadership.

WDH Director Stefan Johansson named Franz Fuchs as WDH deputy director in January. Fuchs had been the department’s chief policy analyst and legislative liaison. Fuchs has been with WDH since 2013 and previously was a U.S. Navy officer. He holds a master’s of public policy degree from Harvard University as well as a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

“Franz has made so many critical contributions to key department efforts over the last several years including our major community behavioral health redesign effort,” Johansson said. “His policy and analytical skills have been incredibly valuable.”

Fuchs said, “We have an important mission and we’re lucky to have such a passionate and dedicated workforce. Being able to grapple with some thorny health policy challenges over the last decade has been an honor. I’m excited to advance that work in a broader role.”

Eric McVicker, chief financial officer, will assume the newly created role of chief financial and facilities officer April 1. McVicker joined the department in 2012 as deputy chief financial officer before taking on his current role in 2014. Previously, he worked for a large hospital organization for 20 years overseeing facility administration and finances.

McVicker will assume direct oversight of the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin, Wyoming Pioneer Home in Thermopolis and Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo starting April 1. Plans to further streamline WDH facility operations and management of shared clientele are in the works and will be announced at a future date.

“With Eric’s deep experience in financial and facility management, I am confident streamlining oversight of these important institutions will help build upon our current pathway of providing the best possible care to some of Wyoming’s most vulnerable residents,” Johansson said. “We are making progress toward operating all five of our facilities as a regional health system, which is an exciting future direction.”

McVicker said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity for more involvement with the incredible work of our facility staff as they serve our safety net clients,” McVicker said. “I have been so impressed by them. My goal is to continue us on our current path while also strengthening the partnerships connecting our facilities together and with our community programs.”

Johansson also announced Ragen Latham, interim senior administrator for the Behavioral Health Division, will also be serving as interim administrator of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander following Misty Gibson’s planned departure April 1. A search is planned for a permanent, on-site facility administrator.