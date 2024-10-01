Apply now for Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund Grants

Grants through the state’s Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund are now available. Iowa school districts, accredited nonpublic schools, Area Education Agencies and other collaborative organizations are encouraged to apply.

Signed into state law in 2017, the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund helps build the capacity of high-quality computer science instruction within Iowa’s schools. The program offers grant funding for educator endorsements and district professional development in computer science education.

Schools and other groups may use the funding to provide tuition reimbursement for Iowa teachers seeking endorsements or authorizations for computer science. Schools may also apply for funding to provide proven professional development activities for Iowa teachers in computer science education.

These funds must supplement, not supplant, funds that would otherwise be used for the activities supported by the program.

State law requires accredited high schools to offer at least one high-quality computer science course. Middle schools must offer high-quality computer science instruction in either seventh or eighth grade and elementary schools in at least one grade level.

Applications for the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund professional development grants will be accepted through Nov. 17, 2024. Applications for the educator endorsement will be accepted through May 31, 2025.

For more information on the grant, including application requirements and timelines, visit the Department’s webpage or contact michelle.meier@iowa.gov.