Commercial striped mullet weekend closures will change October 1
The current Saturday and Sunday commercial harvest closure for striped mullet will change to a Saturday through Monday closure beginning Oct. 1 and continue through Dec. 31. The change implements a management strategy in Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan, adopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May 2024.
The commercial closures are:
- Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30.
- Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
For specific commercial regulations, see Proclamation FF-26-2024.
The commercial closures do not apply to the recreational fishery.
The recreational possession limits are:
- Recreational individual bag limit of 100 fish.
- Recreational vessel limit of 400 fish.
- An exception for for-hire vessel operations to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum (including in advance of a trip).
For specific recreational regulations, see Proclamation FF-27-2024.
For more information see the Striped Mullet Amendment 2 Information Page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.