Navy to Begin Red Hill Facility Tank 5 Ventilation  

After notifying the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), NCTF-RH will start venting tank 5 at the facility - the fourth of 14 tanks to be ventilated and cleaned as part of the decommissioning process.



The initial venting, or degassing phase, eliminates any residual volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the tank by pushing clean air from the bottom of the tank and exhausting it upward through a complex ventilation system.



NCTF-RH installed nine air quality monitoring stations in and around RHBFSF, including at the Halawa Correctional Facility, to track changes in air quality, measure potential VOC levels, and collect atmospheric data (i.e., air speed, wind direction, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure). NCTF-RH monitors the air quality to ensure emissions from ventilation are maintained at less than DOH’s limit of 38 parts per million by volume total VOCs. VOC levels at the facility boundary have remained significantly below the limit, the median is .000 and the average is .003 parts per million by volume total VOCs since inception of ventilation.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.



SAFE. DELIBERATE. ENGAGED. COMMITTED.

- NCTF - RH -