ROK, US Submarine Commands Hold Talks, Cinch Ties for 30th Year

The engagement included face-to-face meetings by commanders and staff, as well as visiting air and surface assets and facilities that impact undersea warfare.

"We frequently conduct operations and closely coordinate with the Republic of Korea Submarine Force, and with other allies and partners, in the Indo-Pacific to widen our shared advantages in the undersea domain," said Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7. "That takes more than just submarines. Undersea warfare is a multi-domain, multi-national team effort that includes air, surface, and subsurface forces."

During SWCM, Cavanaugh met with Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force (CSF), to discuss ways to strengthen mutual cooperation and improve combined operational capabilities.

"The ROK-US SWCM, with a bright history that spans the past 30 years, is a symbol of the two submarine forces’ friendship," said Kang. "We will continue to strengthen our cooperation."

SWCM complements the many combined port visits, exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities by the U.S. and ROK submarine commands.

As an example of this, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) arrived in Busan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23 to conduct a regularly scheduled port visit.

Conversely, the Son Won-il-class submarine ROKS Lee Beom-seok (SS 081), visited Naval Base Guam, Sept. 16-19, where it moored alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40).

During the talks, the two submarine commanders visited assets crucial to the undersea domain including the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, and a P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 10.

SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force leaders and staff discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. SWCM 58 was held in Jinhae, Jeju, and Busan, Republic of Korea, in May 2024.

The last time SWCM was held at CSG-7 headquarters was in 2017 for SWCM 45.

Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.

For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SG-7