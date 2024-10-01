Vacation Myrtle Beach Resorts Offer Special Rates for Flooding Victims

Crown Reef Resort is one of three Myrtle Beach resorts offering special rates for those displaced by Helene.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation Myrtle Beach, a leading provider of family-friendly resorts in the Grand Strand, is extending a special offer to individuals displaced by the recent flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. Three of its resorts—Captain’s Quarters Resort, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, and hotel BLUE—are offering discounted rates to assist those in need of temporary lodging.

Effective immediately, Captain’s Quarters Resort and hotel BLUE are offering a special rate of $39 per night plus tax, and Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark is providing accommodations at $49 per night plus tax. These discounted rates are available for displaced guests through October 20, 2024, while also waiving parking charges and additional fees to further alleviate stress for affected residents.

"We understand how devastating natural disasters can be for families and individuals," said Matt Klugman, COO for Vacation Myrtle Beach. "We hope this offer provides some relief and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Helene’s damage."

All three resorts feature accommodation options with full kitchens, which is ideal for those in need of a longer stay. Each property also includes on-site laundry facilities for added convenience during these challenging times.

The special rates are available to displaced residents who present proof of residency in select Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina counties upon check-in.

To view the list of counties, for more information or to make a reservation, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com

