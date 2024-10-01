Ganjier Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program Expands to Both Coasts

Live Training & Exams to be Offered in New Jersey, Las Vegas Locations

HUMBOLDT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to overwhelming demand from current and prospective students, Ganjier—the groundbreaking cannabis sommelier certification program powered by Green Flower that has elevated the industry—will expand live training and testing to numerous locations across the U.S.Modeled after the famed training programs of the wine Sommelier and beer Cicerone, the Ganjier Cannabis Sommelier Certification is a rigorous, comprehensive expert-led, online and in-person deep-dive into the art, science, and appreciation of cannabis craft, consumption, and connoisseurship that has graduated more than 300 people from throughout the world into the highest levels of the industry and beyond.“It's clear from the hundreds of testimonials we've received that becoming a Certified Ganjier dramatically elevates people's status, opportunities, and leadership in cannabis today,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower and Ganjier. “We’ve also heard, loud and clear, that as breathtaking of an experience it is at the 243-acre Ganjier Campus in Humboldt, CA, the growth of the program means our students also need more options and locations to be able to complete training and exams in a way that works for them.”While more details and exact locations are in the process of being finalized, Las Vegas and New Jersey are two of the locations where Ganjier will be conducting their unique, expert-led cannabis service and assessment training, allowing students to complete their Ganjier work and provide the opportunity to graduate from this one-of-a-kind program into Certified Cannabis Sommelier status.“This certification is a game-changer. The [Ganjier] program has been instrumental in crafting an educational curriculum for our dispensary personnel and has equipped me with the skills to expertly evaluate the quality of our products,” said Adele Hollman, Business Development & Education Manager at Grashaus (and a Certified Ganjier). “If you're looking to grasp the cultural and sensory knowledge surrounding cannabis and learn from industry icons, this experience is exceptional."For this next cohort, Ganjier has added a new Community Impact program that makes the program more affordable and accessible to veterans, medical professionals, retail professionals/budtenders, international students, and those impacted by cannabis criminalization.Although seats are limited, enrollment is open now, and more information is available at https://www.ganjier.com/full-certification-pathway/ ###About GanjierIn the tradition of the wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification, created and taught by the most respected names in the field, with the intent of producing an entirely new class of cannabis professional—the Ganjier.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

