Governor Cooper Appoints District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 21

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Jamie Adams as district attorney in Prosecutorial District 21 (Anson, Richmond, and Scotland counties). She will replace retiring District Attorney Reece Saunders.

Adams currently serves as the chief assistant district attorney in District 21. She previously served as an assistant district attorney in Districts 25 and 26. Adams received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Read the Governor's full press release.