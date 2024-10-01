Governor Wes Moore Declares September 30 – October 4 Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week

October 1, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 30, 2024) – Governor Wes Moore has declared September 30 – October 4, 2024 as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week. Now in its 17th year, this promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made right here in Maryland.

Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week is an element of the Maryland Farm to School Program, which is administered by the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland State Department of Education. The program aims to bring locally-produced foods into schools, provide hands-on experiential learning to students, and integrate food-related education, while promoting the benefits of local, nutritious foods.

School districts across the state will participate in Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by providing students with locally-sourced school meals and educational materials. Activities include:

This year’s Homegrown School Lunch Week celebration will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Waverley Elementary School in Frederick County. An estimated 175 third grade students will attend an assembly featuring Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson, and apple producer Katelyn Robertson of Catoctin Mountain Orchards. Students also sampled apples during lunch with help from University of Maryland Extension SNAP-Ed

Other activities after lunch include visiting booths from the American Dairy Association North East, the Frederick 4-H Club, the Frederick High School FFA chapter, and the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation. Later in the day, students will have a story read to them in their classrooms, “Right This Very Minute” by Lisl Detlefsen, followed up with an activity to build their own “lunch trays” and match their foods to their sources.

For educational materials, Harvest of the Month posters, produce seasonality charts, menus, places to find local products, a brief video soundbook with photos and interviews, plus much more for parents, teachers, and food service staff, please visit the Maryland Farm to School website.

According to the 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School Census, Maryland schools spent more than $19 million on local foods in School Year 2018-2019. More than 95 percent of Maryland schools serve local foods, and nearly 97 percent of Maryland schools participate in farm-to-school activities such as nutrition education, taste testing, gardening and collaborating with local farmers. Maryland was also the first state in the nation to have every public school system participate in the Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week.

More details about Maryland’s school meals programs can be found on the Maryland State Department of Education’s website. More information on Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week can be found on MDA’s website. For questions or concerns, please contact MDA’s Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5773.

###

Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks

“Most kids today are unaware of how their favorite cheese stick was made or where their apples come from. Farm to School and Homegrown School Lunch Week are key components to teaching today’s students about Maryland’s number one industry – and helping them understand nutrition. It is critical we teach our future leaders about the importance of farming and sourcing local foods.”

Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright

“The Maryland State Department of Education is thrilled to celebrate Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week, a time to highlight the incredible benefits of locally-sourced foods in our school meals. We recognize the commitment and dedication of Maryland schools and their school nutrition professionals who provide healthy and balanced meals each day for our students. MSDE supports local agriculture and remains committed to furthering farm-to-school efforts through participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Program.”

Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson

“We are excited to participate in Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week, which not only enhances our students’ meals with fresh, local produce but also enriches their understanding of where their food comes from. This initiative fosters a strong connection between our schools and the agricultural community, promoting healthy eating habits and supporting our local farmers. Together, we are cultivating a healthier future for our children and our community.”

Waverley Elementary School Principal Julie Ivins

“I am thrilled to celebrate Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week and to promote the importance of a healthy, balanced diet for our students. It is a privilege to host the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture and highlight our deep appreciation for the hardworking agricultural community in Frederick County. Their dedication ensures that our students have access to fresh, locally-sourced ingredients that enhance their meals and their health. By working together, we are not only nourishing our students but also supporting our local farmers and building a stronger, more connected community.”

###

Follow Maryland Farm to School on Twitter @MdFarm2School

Follow the Maryland State Department of Education pages on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram @MdPublicSchools

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept