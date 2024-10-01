October 2024 Data Snapshot

This month's data snapshot highlights Iowa Data's transition to Google, and a planned data asset removal from Iowa Data to ensure data remains relevant.

Transition to Google

Over the next few months, the Department of Management will transition Iowa Data (accessible at data.iowa.gov) from Tyler Technologies, our current vendor, to Google. The transition to Google will provide agencies with a more comprehensive set of tools for presenting information and sharing more meaningful insights with the public.

Moving to the the Google environment:

Improves our ability to process and share large volumes of data

Enables more customization to tailor reports and dashboards to meet specific needs

Facilitates more granular access controls and data permissions to better secures data

Creates a simple and clean interface for data discovery

More information will be provided in future Data Snapshots to highlight progress.

Planned Data Asset Removal

We have identified a number of data assets published on Iowa Data that are candidates for removal. Generally, a data asset is a candidate for removal because they are redundant to other data that has been published on Iowa Data, are incomplete, are no longer current/out of date, were superseded with new data, and/or are obsolete.

View the full list on Iowa Data

Any concerns regarding data to be removed should be directed to data@iowa.gov.