Comment period opens, public hearing scheduled for eight marine fisheries rules

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on eight proposed rules pertaining to the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, false albacore management and pot marking requirements.

A public hearing will be held by web conference on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. A listening station will be established at the NCDEQ Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office at 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City.

The public may join the meeting online; however, those who wish to comment during the hearing must register to speak by noon on the day of the hearing. Those who wish to speak at the listening station may sign up when they arrive.

WHO: Marine Fisheries Commission WHAT: Public Hearing for Proposed Rules WHEN: Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. WHERE: Meeting by Web Conference

Members of the public may also submit written comments through an online form or through the mail to:

N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rules Comments

P.O. Box 769

Morehead City, N.C. 28557

Comments must be posted online or be received by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 2024.

Links to the public hearing registration form and online comment form, as well as text of the proposed rules and links to join the meeting, can be found on the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s 2024-2025 Proposed Rules Page.

Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact – Proposed adoption of 15A NCAC 03O .0601-.0606 would comply with the requirements of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact Act ("Act"). In its definition of "wildlife," the Act includes all species of animals the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and the Division of Marine Fisheries protect and regulate. The Act provides reciprocal recognition of license suspensions with participating states and enhanced flexibility for fair and impartial treatment of non-residents with wildlife resources violations, including fishing violations. The adoption of these rules would allow the Division of Marine Fisheries to hold wildlife violators accountable and treat them the same, regardless of their state residency.

False Albacore Management – The proposed adoption of 15A NCAC 03M .0523 would delegate authority to the Fisheries Director to issue a public notice, called a "proclamation," to manage the false albacore fishery if landings exceed a predetermined threshold, with prior consent by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission. False albacore (Euthynnus alletteratus), also known as "little tunny," is not managed at the state or federal level in North Carolina or in any Atlantic waters on the East Coast. North Carolina currently has no procedural means to manage this fishery. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is seeking to establish procedures in case the fishery continues to expand. The proposed rule adoption would be the first regulation for the false albacore fishery implemented in Atlantic waters.

Pot Marking Requirements – Proposed amendments to 15A NCAC 03J .0301 would reduce the burden on stakeholders who use pots for fishing by only requiring one form of pot identification, instead of two forms, as is currently required. The agency coordinated with N.C. Marine Patrol to conclude that one form of identification is sufficient for marking pots. The proposed changes are in response to feedback from stakeholders and internal review of processes.

The public comments and proposed rule changes will be presented to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission for final approval of the rules in February 2025. The proposed rules have an earliest effective date of May 1, 2025.

For questions about the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission rulemaking process, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the Division of Marine Fisheries.