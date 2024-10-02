Halon welcomes Intera as key investor to propel global expansion

Halon is pleased to announce a strategic majority investment from Intera Parnters, a renowned investment firm.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothenburg, Sweden: Halon , the global leader in email infrastructure software, is pleased to announce a strategic majority investment from Intera, a renowned investment firm focused on driving international growth for high-potential companies. This new investment will enable Halon to accelerate its global expansion and continue leading innovation in carrier-grade email solutions.For over a decade, Halon has been at the forefront of providing leading email infrastructure software, relied on by service providers and enterprises that demand unparalleled security, scalability, and high-volume email handling. Halon is a trusted partner for mission-critical email services across industries, supporting blue-chip software platforms, communication service providers, hosting companies, and regulated enterprises such as KPN (The Netherlands), Zendesk (USA), one.com (Denmark), Constant Contact (USA), Netcore (India), and Rakuten (Japan).As the market for next-generation email infrastructure experiences double-digit growth, driven by evolving business needs, heightened security requirements, and a shift toward cloud-based architecture, Halon continues to solidify its position as an industry leader providing solutions that meet the highest demands. With Intera’s proven expertise in driving growth and helping businesses scale internationally, this partnership will enable Halon to fast-track its ambitious plans.“We’re very pleased to have Intera Partners onboard as we enter this new phase. Intera’s expertise and international network will enable Halon to drive even stronger innovation, helping us deliver enhanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our commitment to providing world-class email infrastructure remains steadfast, and with Intera’s support, we are better equipped than ever to deliver the business value and cutting-edge solutions our clients expect”, says Halon CEO Anders Långsved and continues “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our original investors - founders Jonas and Peter Falck, Chalmers Ventures and Almi Invest - for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the years”.Intera’s investment will fuel Halon’s continued development and market expansion. “We are beyond excited to join Halon on the next leg of their growth journey. We fully share Halon’s vision of upgrading the aging foundations of global electronic communications. Halon, led by Anders Långsved and the broader management team, have established themselves as clear thought- and technology-leaders within email infrastructure - the need to enable more robust, flexible, scalable, and secure electronic communications is more pressing today than ever. We look forward to working with Anders and his team in realizing the next phase of Halon’s growth journey. For Intera, the investment in Halon follows our strategy to support Nordic growth-centric businesses on their international growth journeys,” says Andreas Holmberg, Partner at Intera.With this new partnership, Halon is set to advance its customer base, focusing on large-scale clients and further enhancing its solution offerings, including the launch of AI-powered solutions over the coming quarters. Halon remains committed to leading the future of email infrastructure, staying ahead of the ever-evolving business, technology, and security demands.Bryan, Garnier & Co acted as sole financial adviser to the shareholders of Halon.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email—the world’s most important means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business and are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. Our goal is to set the industry standard, helping service providers achieve unparalleled results. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure and the best team in the email space. As we have expanded our reach globally, we maintain operations close to our clients worldwide. For more information, visit halon.io.About Intera PartnersIntera Partners is a private equity firm with a focus on growth and internationalization of Finnish and Swedish companies. Intera manages two active funds with a total capital of EUR 585 million. The funds are invested in a total of 12 portfolio companies with over 18,000 employees and combined revenues of EUR 1.6 billion.

