Fighting the Addictive Effects of Problem Gambling

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to fight the addictive effects of gambling. Legislation S1550/A1118 requires all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about the potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling. The previous law states that each advertisement must clearly and conspicuously post a problem gambling hotline number. Legislation S1550/A1118 builds off the previous bill to clarify that mobile sports wagering advertisements are subject to the same conditions that apply to other gaming-related advertisements.

“Protecting New Yorkers from the dangerous and addictive effects of problem gambling and sports betting is vitally important for the prosperity of our great State,”Governor Hochul said. “I want New Yorkers to be able to safely enjoy the activities they love, while proceeding with caution when necessary. I’m confident that with the signing of this new bill, New Yorkers will have easier access to the safety resources they need to better protect themselves from the grips of addiction.”

Legislation S1550/A1118 Requires all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling; and requires the State Gaming Commission to cooperate with the Commissioner of Addiction Services and Supports to ensure that all advertisements for gaming activity provide a problem gambling hotline number.

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “New York residents have access to various gambling options, including casinos, racetracks, the lottery and sports betting platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings. It’s essential that users are informed about the risks of addiction and know where to seek help if needed. While revenue for the State is certainly important, promoting responsible gambling and safeguarding our communities is also critical. I thank my colleague Assemblymember Clyde Vanel for working with me and our colleagues to get this passed, and Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, “We are excited that the Governor recognizes this bill as an important step forward in protecting New Yorkers that may be vulnerable to a gambling addiction. With this new law, we are strengthening the protection of New Yorkers across our State. These new changes to the gambling advertisements law will help to promote responsible gaming practices and provide support for those who need it.”

New York State Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer said, “New York State recognizes the importance of responsible gaming practices and has strong safeguards in place to protect and educate bettors. While the Gaming Commission already requires sports wagering operators to include problem gambling messaging on all advertisements, we are encouraged that this common-sense measure has been codified into state law. By signing this bill, Governor Hochul continues to deliver smart and responsible gaming policies that help support our State.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “More people than ever are able to access gambling, so as these opportunities increase, it is important that we continue our efforts to educate New Yorkers about the risks associated with problem gambling and where they can find help and support. With the signing of this bill, Governor Hochul is taking further important steps to safeguard New Yorkers and ensure that they can continue to gamble responsibly, while ensuring they can also readily access vital resources if needed.”

Problem gambling is often referred to as a hidden addiction since there are often no outward physical signs. It can result in financial, emotional, social, occupational and physical harm and devastating consequences for individuals, as well as their families and friends.

Individuals seeking help for problem gambling have a number of options to find help in New York State, including inpatient, outpatient, residential programs and recovery supports, through a robust system of certified providers, State-operated treatment services, and a strong private practitioner network. Regional Problem Gambling Resource Centers, which are funded by OASAS and operated by the New York Council on Problem Gambling, can provide resources including information, training, and connections to help. These centers are available in every region of the state.

Those seeking help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369).