Acumen Contracts with the University of Tokyo to Boost International Student Enrolment from South Asia to Japan

Acumen contracts with the University of Tokyo to increase South Asian student enrolment, supporting Japan’s vision to strengthen global education and talent.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumen, part of Sannam S4 Group, is thrilled to announce a new contract with the University of Tokyo , the top and oldest national university in Japan, to spearhead an ambitious initiative aimed at increasing the number of international students from South Asia studying in Japan. This collaboration aligns with the Japanese government’s strategic vision to enhance educational exchanges and foster stronger international ties, particularly with the burgeoning markets of South Asia.The relationship, a significant endorsement by one of the world’s leading educational institutions, marks a transformative step in the "Global Network Project to Promote Study in Japan", initiated by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of Japan. As per the QS World University Rankings 2025, the University of Tokyo is ranked 32nd in the world. The university is uniquely positioned to attract talented students from diverse backgrounds, particularly from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan, and the Maldives.“Japanese universities offer a diverse range of academic programs, including degree courses taught in English. I would love to see more students from South Asia joining us to experience world-class education, an exciting campus life, affordable tuition, and a safe, welcoming society. We look forward to working with Acumen to achieve our goal," said Dr. Kaori Hayashi, Director of UTokyo India Office and Executive Vice President of the University of Tokyo.Strategic Goals and VisionThrough this relationship, Acumen will deploy its comprehensive recruitment, consulting and TNE capabilities with the aim of doubling international student numbers from South Asia by the end of March, 2029 compared to 2022. This ambitious goal aligns with the Japanese government's broader vision to become a premier destination for global talent and to harness the potential of international students in driving future economic and cultural exchanges.The initiative will involve:● Developing Targeted Recruitment Strategies: Crafting bespoke strategies tailored to the unique educational aspirations and needs of South Asian students, utilising local market insights and preferences to optimise recruitment efforts.● Providing On-the-Ground Support: Developing robust regional outreach and engaging activities to support prospective students and deliver personalised assistance, thereby ensuring a seamless transition for students choosing to study in Japan.● Fostering Educational Collaborations: Strengthening relationships with high schools, universities, and government bodies in South Asia to promote Japan as a top study destination. The initiative will explore innovative academic models, such as dual degree programmes, credit transfers, and student exchange opportunities.● Expanding Market Reach: Opening new channels and regions to student recruitment, broadening the scope of Japan's educational influence in South Asia.● Ensuring Continuous Performance Improvement: Through regular coaching, mentoring, and performance tracking, Acumen will ensure that recruitment efforts are continuously optimised to meet and exceed the targets.A Timely Initiative Amid Evolving Global TrendsThis relationship comes at a critical time when the global educational landscape is undergoing significant shifts, with new study destinations emerging, driven by changes in geopolitical climates, economic opportunities, and evolving student preferences. As Japan positions itself to attract a greater share of international students, this contract with the University of Tokyo represents a pivotal move to capitalise on these trends."We are honoured to partner with the University of Tokyo in this groundbreaking initiative. This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to advancing international education, but also reinforces our strategic vision to connect talented students from South Asia with world-class educational opportunities in Japan. We are excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and fostering deeper ties between Japan and South Asia,” said Sagar Bahadur, Executive Director of India & South Asia at Acumen.“There is a tension between student mobility and immigration policies in many countries currently which Acumen is committed to addressing” says Marnie Watson, Acumen’s Chief Partnership Officer and Board member. “This contract with the University of Tokyo, supported by the Government of Japan, however highlights how if nations develop intentional strategies and works with key stakeholders in the sector, student mobility can be leveraged as a critical and highly valuable contributor to a nation’s own economic and strategic needs”.About Acumen: Acumen, part of the Sannam S4 Group , is dedicated to helping globally ambitious universities and education partners expand their presence in South Asia, South East Asia, and beyond. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of more than 300 industry practitioners, Acumen offers a comprehensive range of services designed to drive recruitment, student enrolment, and strategic partnerships.About the University of Tokyo:The University of Tokyo was established in 1877 as the first national university in Japan. As a leading research university, UTokyo offers courses in essentially all academic disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels and conducts research across the full spectrum of academic activity. The University aims to provide its students with a rich and varied academic environment that ensures opportunities for both intellectual development and the acquisition of professional knowledge and skills.

