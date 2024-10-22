Acumen and AEAS Collaborate for First-Ever Australian Schools Delegation to India

Australian Schools to Engage with Indian Families

Top 10 Australian Schools to Engage with Indian Families in Delhi and Mumbai this November

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top 10 Australian Schools to Engage with Indian Families in Delhi and Mumbai this NovemberAcumen, in partnership with AEAS, announces a significant initiative supported by Austrade, aimed at strengthening educational ties between India and Australia. For the first time, a delegation of 10 of Australia’s top schools will visit India in November 2024, engaging with families and education stakeholders through events in both Delhi and Mumbai along with the key government bodies like Austrade and the Department of Home Affairs.This visit offers Indian families and educators a rare opportunity to interact with some of Australia’s leading educational institutions, known for their commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development. As part of the visit, dedicated parent fairs will be held in each city, facilitating direct dialogue between school representatives and families interested in learning more about Australian education systems and opportunities.These events will allow Australian schools to present information on their academic frameworks, cultural values, and the supportive environments they provide for international students. Families will gain a deeper understanding of the educational pathways available for their children, from primary schooling to higher education.This delegation also serves as a platform to enhance the educational relationship between India and Australia, building upon the growing recognition of Australia as a premier destination for quality education. With over 90,000 Indian students studying in Australia in 2023 alone, the visit of these top schools aims to continue this trend by fostering early engagement and mutual understanding between both countries."The visit of these leading Australian schools to India is a testament to the deepening ties between our two nations in the field of education. We are excited to see how these interactions will further strengthen cross-cultural understanding and provide students and families in India with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about education abroad." -Sagar Bahadur, Executive Director India, South Asia, and South East Asia, Acumen, part of Sannam S4 Group"This initiative is part of AEAS' ongoing commitment to promoting global education opportunities. By bringing Australian schools to India, we are opening new doors for Indian families to explore quality schooling options and to engage directly with schools that are dedicated to nurturing international students." Tracey O'Halloran, Managing Director, AEASThe visit will also provide Australian school representatives with a chance to understand the expectations and aspirations of Indian students and families, allowing for a more tailored approach to support services and educational offerings.Acumen, part of Sannam S4 Group, is committed to helping globally-ambitious university and education partners enter, explore and expand in South Asia, South East Asia, North America and beyond. We offer a dedicated range of services to drive recruitment, student enrolment, develop strategic partnerships, and research collaboration. As a result, we act as an extension of your brand, by connecting you with the world’s best students, utilising strategic international education opportunities, understanding your ideal market through research and insights, and help mitigate any risks along the way. We operate in over 20 countries, with more than 250 industry practitioners with deep local knowledge and global expertise. We help navigate a competitive education landscape from end to end, while always prioritising your success.For 40 years, AEAS has been trusted by Australian and English medium international schools across the globe to deliver reliable, accurate, valid and highly secure testing of school age international students, supporting admissions and enrolment procedures.AEAS advocates on behalf of students, parents, schools and agents, and is one of the most trusted voices when it comes to the international education school sector. With their head office located in Melbourne, Australia, AEAS maintains strong and longstanding relationships with stakeholders across the globe including families, agents, government bodies and other service providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.