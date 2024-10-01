Evidencity Announces Launch of TruthSeeker, a Revolutionary Open Source Research Platform

The research platform helps businesses confirm identities, understand relationships and assess reputations across borders.

TruthSeeker provides a robust solution that combines big data with unique datasets to help confirm identities, map relationships and assess reputational risks.” — Samuel Logan, CEO of Evidencity

ANNAPOLIS, WY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evidencity, a tech-enabled service that helps you see what you cannot see about people and companies in emerging markets, announced the launch of TruthSeeker, a new SaaS platform designed to streamline and enhance open source research for professionals in risk, compliance and investigative sectors. Free to join, and with a pay-as-you-go model,TruthSeeker offers an affordable, flexible and transparent approach for discovering reputation and relationship risk, and confirming identity for individuals and companies, worldwide.

TruthSeeker is poised to revolutionize how investigators, researchers, journalists and compliance professionals gather, analyze and confirm vital information, particularly in emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey, Vietnam and Mexico.This tool provides accurate data on sanctions, criminal watch lists, political exposure, adverse and related media, reputation, relationships and identity, filling a significant gap for industries ranging from business consulting and software development to enterprise risk management, travel security and international trade. The “complete the profile” feature leverages the Evidencity Research Operations team, composed of a global network of local professionals, who can conduct in-language, desktop research to verify identity and dig deeper into subject reputation and relationships.

"Professionals conducting investigations on tight budgets or within time constraints often struggle to find accurate, comprehensive information in emerging markets," said Samuel Logan, CEO of Evidencity. "TruthSeeker provides a robust solution that combines big data with unique datasets to help confirm identities, map relationships and assess reputational risks—all within a transparent and easy to approach pricing model."

Key features of TruthSeeker include:

- Data Scans: Access to global sanctions, criminal watchlists, adverse media, local to federal political exposure, and illicit networks.

- Natural Language Processing (NLP): Leveraged to improve accuracy and reduce false positives for adverse and related media coverage.

- Unique Local Data: Evidencity's network of local researchers around the globe, collecting insights on political exposure, pre-sanctions and organized crime at a local level.

- Risk Signals: Every subject profile includes an actionable signal for risk assessment.

- Deeper Reporting Options: When automated data scans fall short, in-language research from Evidencity’s global network of local experts can complete the profile.

- Flexible, No Commitment Access: The platform is cost-effective, flexible and transparent research, delivered through a free-to-join, pay-as-you-go model.

One early beta tester, the Director of Research at a boutique strategic advisory firm, remarked: "TruthSeeker should have been my starting point for the search, not Google. Within minutes, it identified connections that traditional search engines overlooked—helping me uncover a potential corruption case in South America."

Evidencity invites investigators, journalists, researchers and compliance professionals to be among the first to test TruthSeeker and experience the future of open source research. Visit https://www.evidencity.com/this-is-truthseeker to learn more and sign up

For more information about Evidencity or to schedule an interview, please contact press@evidencity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.