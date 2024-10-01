FincenFetch, California Society of CPAs to Offer Beneficial Ownership Reporting Education, Resources to Members

Deadlines are fast approaching for U.S. businesses to file their beneficial ownership (BOI) reports. FincenFetch and CalCPA take steps to address the need.

Our number one goal is to help businesses, and the firms that represent them, stay compliant effortlessly and on time. Those who have not yet filed are looking to their accountants for guidance.” — Charles Wismer, FincenFetch CEO

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deadlines are fast approaching for U.S. businesses to file their beneficial ownership (BOI) reports. To address the increasing need for filing strategies, FincenFetch recently partnered with the California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) to provide its members with courses and resources on the impact of the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) to their clients and firms.This partnership, and ones with 30 additional CPA societies, addresses the importance of staying compliant and explains how members can easily incorporate FinCEN filings into their service portfolios."Our number one goal is to help businesses, and the firms that represent them, stay compliant effortlessly and on time,” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer. “Only a fraction of the 40 million U.S. businesses have filed their beneficial ownership reports and the remaining ones are looking to their accountants for guidance.”With filing deadlines fast approaching and millions of businesses still needing to file, FincenFetch - an industry-leading BOI report filing software solution – is working with associations and its members to offer free webinars on the filing regulations. The purpose is to educate professionals on the impact of the CTA and the need for simplified filing strategies.To date, about 70% of business owners who utilize professional services are turning to their accountants or CPAs to handle beneficial ownership reporting. FincenFetch’s BOI reporting platform addresses the complexities of self-filing or manual filing. Its AI-driven solution provides a secure and accurate experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms while offering a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience.“We understand that FinCEN regulations are complex, but they shouldn’t be ignored,” Wismer said. “We worked for two years prior to the passing of the regulation to design a solution that makes it easy to scale and seamlessly deliver on the rigorous demands of the CTA."Market trends are showing that as filing deadlines get closer, more business owners are turning to their accountants to get these mandatory reports filed to avoid fines. FincenFetch wants accountants and CPAs throughout the United States to be prepared.As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solutions to meet compliance needs of firms and associations and the clients they serve. In addition, they offer free webinars and industry-specific e-Books on the CTA requirements. Visit www.FincenFetch.com to schedule a webinar, book a demo or request a free BOI reporting guide.About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a leading platform for corporate compliance specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOI) filings. Focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, FincenFetch delivers streamlined corporate compliance solutions for law firms, accounting firms, filing websites and more. Keeping the needs of clients in mind, the company provides a wide range of hands-on and hands-off service options.About CalCPACalCPA, established in 1903, is the largest state CPA society in the nation, representing and supporting certified public accountants and related professionals in California. Affiliated with CalCPA, the CalCPA Education Foundation focuses on continuous professional development, providing a variety of educational programs and resources to enhance the skills and knowledge of accounting professionals at all career stages. CalCPA Institute is dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals to become CPAs, emphasizing core values such as engagement, advocacy, nurturing, and stewardship. Together, these entities contribute significantly to the ongoing growth, success, and ethical foundation of the accounting profession in California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.