Climate Solutions for Vulnerable Countries

Summary

This conference will examine solutions suitable for people and communities from developing climate-vulnerable countries, including smart technologies that can facilitate mobilizing finance, low cost and affordable tools for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and ways to address loss and damage from adverse impacts from climate change. It will discuss how these solutions can be adopted in the context of small developing island states (SDIS), low-lying coastal areas, land-locked developing countries (LLDC), mountainous developing regions in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The conference will introduce thorough and comprehensive analyses to identify actionable recommendations for advancing climate mitigation and adaptation in-line with sustainable development.

Attending the events is free but registration is compulsory for joining both in-person and online. Registration links and more information will be provided in October 2024.

Objectives

Explore climate solutions: Examine affordable tools and smart technologies for climate finance, mitigation, and adaptation in developing, climate-vulnerable regions.

Focus on vulnerable regions: Discuss solutions for SDIS, low-lying coastal areas, LLDCs, and mountainous regions in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, addressing loss and damage from climate impacts.

Target Participants

Representatives of scientific and academic institutions, governmental and non-governmental organizations, young scientists and other interested parties.

Partner