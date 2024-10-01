Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,026 in the last 365 days.

Climate Solutions for Vulnerable Countries

Summary

This conference will examine solutions suitable for people and communities from developing climate-vulnerable countries, including smart technologies that can facilitate mobilizing finance, low cost and affordable tools for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and ways to address loss and damage from adverse impacts from climate change. It will discuss how these solutions can be adopted in the context of small developing island states (SDIS), low-lying coastal areas, land-locked developing countries (LLDC), mountainous developing regions in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The conference will introduce thorough and comprehensive analyses to identify actionable recommendations for advancing climate mitigation and adaptation in-line with sustainable development.

Attending the events is free but registration is compulsory for joining both in-person and online. Registration links and more information will be provided in October 2024.

Objectives
  • Explore climate solutions: Examine affordable tools and smart technologies for climate finance, mitigation, and adaptation in developing, climate-vulnerable regions.
  • Focus on vulnerable regions: Discuss solutions for SDIS, low-lying coastal areas, LLDCs, and mountainous regions in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, addressing loss and damage from climate impacts.
Target Participants

Representatives of scientific and academic institutions, governmental and non-governmental organizations, young scientists and other interested parties.

Partner
  • Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU)
  • Asian Development Bank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Climate Solutions for Vulnerable Countries

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more