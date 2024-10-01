Climate Finance for Vulnerable Countries

Summary

This event will explore mechanisms for boosting finance, including external financing and domestic resource mobilization from private and public sources, to meet the needs of climate mitigation and adaptation. It will highlight the implications on developing countries vulnerable to climate change such as small developing island states (SDIS), low-lying coastal areas, land-locked developing countries (LLDC), and mountainous developing regions, particularly in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. This conference gives particular attention to these regions in recognition of their twin burdens to respond to escalating climate risks and excessive weather, such as floods and droughts, while continuing to invest in achieving development agendas as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Attending the events is free but registration is compulsory for joining both in-person and online. Registration links and more information will be provided in October 2024.

Objectives

Explore climate finance: Discuss mechanisms for increasing external and domestic funding for climate mitigation and adaptation.

Support vulnerable regions: Focus on SDIS, LLDCs, and mountainous areas facing climate risks and development challenges.

Target Participants

Representatives of scientific and academic institutions, governmental and non-governmental organizations, young scientists and other interested parties.

Partner