Civil Society Climate Action: Collaboration to Support Vulnerable People

Summary

By highlighting the perspectives of youth, women, urban communities, and other civil groups facing disproportionally the impacts of climate change, this conference will explore their shared and unique challenges. Drawing on their innovative solutions, it aims to identify effective approaches for policy advocacy, community engagement, and resource integration to increase knowledge and capacity and strengthen resilience. It aspires to build the foundation for promoting cross-sector collaboration to foster a more inclusive and equitable future in tandem with climate sustainability. In particular, this conference will highlight the voices from climate vulnerable regions including small developing island states (SDIS), low-lying coastal areas, land-locked developing countries (LLDC) and mountainous developing regions.

Attending the events is free but registration is compulsory for joining both in-person and online. Registration links and more information will be provided in October 2024.

Objectives
  • Highlight marginalized voices: Explore challenges and solutions from youth, women, and civil groups disproportionately affected by climate change.
  • Focus on vulnerable regions: Emphasize voices from SDIS, low-lying coastal areas, LLDCs, and mountainous regions to foster inclusive and equitable climate resilience.
Target Participants

Representatives of scientific and academic institutions, governmental and non-governmental organizations, young scientists and other interested parties.

Partner
  • Khazar University
  • Asian Development Bank

