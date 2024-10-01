CE: Macao Bridge enhances well-being of the public and appropriate economic diversification

MACAU, October 1 - At today’s inauguration ceremony of the Macao Bridge, the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said the new link is an important piece of transportation infrastructure adjacent to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. It not only enhanced the overall transportation capability of Macao, but also created more convenient travel conditions for residents and tourists, he added.

The iconic structure of the Macao Bridge would further support the city’s efforts to become a world centre of tourism and leisure, while helping in the work of continuously improving the well-being of the Macao public and promoting the city’s appropriate economic diversification, Mt Ho said.

The bridge inauguration ceremony was held in the morning near the Headquarters of the Public Security Police Force at Pac On.

Mr Ho noted in his speech that this year marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). On National Day, a day of celebration, the opening of the Macao Bridge was a splendid gift, and part of this year’s “dual celebrations”.

Construction of the Macao Bridge commenced in March 2020 and was now officially completed with the bridge opening, making it the fourth waterway-spanning bridge connecting the Macao peninsula to Taipa.

The new bridge has a spur linking to the artificial island serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The new bridge’s main structure runs from Macao, on the eastern side of New Urban Area A, across the Outer Harbour channel towards the Macao Channel, and lands on the Taipa side at New Urban Area E1. The infrastructure also includes a viaduct for connection to the future Taipa Grand Hill Tunnel.

The main bridge has a total length of approximately 3.1 kilometres, with the water-spanning section being around 2.9 kilometres long and featuring two spans each of 280 metres across the ship navigation channels. The main bridge is designed for eight lanes of vehicle traffic (four lanes in each direction). Of those eight lanes, two lanes in the middle are dedicated to motorcycles.

Mr Ho highlighted that the MSAR Government’s aims in enhancing urban development were to create a favourable living and working environment for residents; and to coordinate urban planning and construction efforts in order effectively to improve urban infrastructure, thereby promoting sustainable development in Macao.

The Central Government has always demonstrated its care regarding the development of the MSAR, and the well-being of the people of Macao, said the Chief Executive. In May this year, during his visit to Macao, the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, specifically inspected the construction progress of the Macao Bridge. He provided guidance and encouragement on the significant infrastructure projects in Macao.

The MSAR Government would undoubtedly continue to fulfil its duties steadfastly, making good use of the Central Government’s support and assistance regarding Macao’s development. In particular, the MSAR Government would make good use of, and maximise, the development advantages provided by the Central Government to advance the implementation of various infrastructure projects beneficial for Macao’s long-term development. The goal was to polish Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis, and work together to tell the successful story of Macao’s implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive took the opportunity, on behalf of the MSAR Government, to express profound respect and sincere gratitude to the Central Government and various ministries, for their long-standing care and support of Macao. He also voiced appreciation to all the participating entities and colleagues involved throughout the planning and construction process of the Macao Bridge, for their hard work and dedication.

Following the inauguration ceremony for the Macao Bridge, the Chief Executive and guests rode across it in vehicles, from the Taipa side to New Urban Area A on the Macao side.