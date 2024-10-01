Engineering and Foundry Supplies Marks 40 Years with Significant Store Refurbishment and a Pledge Towards Sustainability

Director Stephen Frost standing behind Engineering and Foundry Supplies Ltd new shop counter

Engineering & Foundry Supplies celebrates 40 years with a store refurb and new sustainable Pulsar range in Colne, Lancashire.

COLNE, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated on Phillips Lane, in the heart of Lancashire, Engineering and Foundry Supplies is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a substantial refurbishment of its flagship store. This milestone is also marked by the introduction of the Pulsar brand, renowned for its innovative and sustainable approach to protective workwear.

As it commemorates four decades of service, the company's newly refurbished store, open from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday to Friday, offers an enhanced shopping experience featuring a wide range of top-quality brands. These brands have been meticulously selected to meet the needs of local tradespeople and businesses, emphasising durability, safety, and environmental responsibility.

Alongside a wide range of trusted brands such as Dewalt, Apache, and Caterpillar, the introduction of Pulsar's innovative Life® Range highlights our commitment to expanding our environmentally responsible offerings.

"Reflecting on forty years, we take great pride in our heritage and are enthusiastic about our future. The store refurbishment and the introduction of Pulsar's sustainable products demonstrate our commitment to our customers and to the planet," said Stephen Frost, Director of Engineering and Foundry Supplies. "Pulsar's dedication to utilising recycled materials and responsible manufacturing aligns perfectly with our ethos."

Pulsar is distinguished for its high-visibility protective apparel, which includes recycled polyester and is produced in collaboration with industry leaders like THERMOLITE® and YKK®, ensuring the highest standards of sustainability and quality. This partnership underscores Engineering and Foundry Supplies' strategy to integrate more sustainable practices throughout its operations.

The addition of Pulsar's groundbreaking Life® Range at Engineering and Foundry Supplies is timely, as both businesses and consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability. This initiative reflects an industry-wide trend to merge environmental stewardship with innovative product offerings.

Engineering and Foundry Supplies invites customers and the local community to visit their renovated store to experience firsthand the innovative and sustainable solutions now on offer.

For further information, please visit https://www.ef-supplies.co.uk/

