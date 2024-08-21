Marbill Developments Celebrates 50 Years of Expertise in Polyurethane and Rubber Elastomers

Marbill Developments team photo

BURNLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marbill Developments (Sabden) Ltd, a leading specialist in polyurethane and rubber elastomers, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1974 in the small village of Sabden, Lancashire, the company has grown from its humble beginnings into a respected industry player with a global reach.

The company was established by chemist Martin Hoare and engineer William Rimmer, who developed a polyurethane casting facility to produce bespoke high-performance mouldings for diverse industrial and mineral handling sectors. Their pioneering work included the development of a solvent-free elastomer spray cover system, a breakthrough that significantly expanded Marbill’s range of applications and put the company on the global map.

Following the retirement of its founders, the company was successfully led by Mark Hargreaves, who further enhanced Marbill’s capabilities by introducing rubber covers alongside the existing polyurethane roller cover options. Under his leadership, the company relocated from Victoria Mill in Sabden to its current premises at Time Technology Park in Simonstone.

Since 2017, Marbill has been under the leadership of its current directors, Lee Parfitt, Janet Armstrong, and Tom Bromley, who bring decades of experience and dedication to the company. They continue to uphold the company’s strong tradition of expertise and specialised engineering.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Janet Armstrong, Production Director, said, “The three directors are delighted to mark and celebrate this 50-year milestone with our dedicated staff. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of both our employees and our long-standing customers, some of whom have been with us since the very beginning in the 1970s.

Despite the many economic challenges we've faced, including the recent pandemic and the rising energy costs, our proud heritage has provided us with the resilience to continue growing and serving our clients. We look forward to many more milestones in the years to come.”

Marbill Developments continues to build on its decades of success, offering specialised products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries. As the company celebrates this golden anniversary, it remains committed to maintaining the high standards and experienced craftsmanship that have defined its journey so far.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.